Read the latest news headlines, browse our classifieds, and more. Start receiving your copy of the Gilmer Mirror today!
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says border police shot and killed the "main instigator" of clashes on Monday in which hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks at security forces in the West Bank.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's most powerful politician said Monday that he would tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an upcoming visit that she has some responsibility for what he sees as the German media's critical and harmful opinion of Poland.