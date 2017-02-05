By Ahmed Rasheed and Chris Francescani BAGHDAD/NEW YORK (Reuters) - For Fuad Sharef and his family, the tortuous ordeal of getting from Iraq to Nashville, Tennessee, was nearly over more than a week after it was to begin. The former U.S. development agency subcontractor, his wife and three children landed in New York on Sunday afternoon on their second attempt to reach the United States to begin a long-awaited new life. “We are very happy to be here,” Sharef said at John F. Kennedy International Airport.