Rotary Spelling Bee for Literacy to benefit Upshur County Literacy Program
by PAM MINTON
Jan 20, 2017
The Upshur County Literacy Program is pleased to announce that the 24th annual Rotary Spelling Bee for Literacy will be on February 23, 2017. The event will take place at the Gilmer Civic Center. T...
Saturday, January 21, 2017

    Murder in the Library to be presented
    Jan 21, 2017
    “Murder in the Library,” presented by Upshur County Community Players, will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Silver Alley Events. This is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Upshur County...
