Spain's Jon Rahm claimed his first US PGA Tour title in style Sunday, rolling in an eagle putt from the fringe at the final hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm had broken free of the group tied for the lead at 10-under with a birdie at 17. Rahm's effort from 60 feet snaked toward the hole and into the cup to cap a seven-under 65.